Erickson Named SEC Player of the Week

Down by two strokes to two players heading into his final hole in Laredo, Texas, Erickson, from Whittier, Calif., carded an eagle-3 to force a playoff and then out-dueled Hunter Ostrom of Texas for the win with a par on the second playoff hole.



Finishing on the Laredo Country Club’s first hole due to a shotgun start, Erickson started with a solid drive on the 584-yard par five and then used a three wood from 266 yards to get within six feet of the flag. Erickson converted the six-footer to force the playoff.



For the tournament, Erickson 4-under par with rounds of 71-70-71. His strong played helped the Aggies open the spring portion of their 2020-21 schedule with a team title at the Border Olympics.