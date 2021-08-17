Faa-Hviding Wins Norwegian Women’s Tennis Championship

Faa-Hviding graduated from Texas A&M in the spring of 2021 prior to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships in May.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s tennis alumnus Dorthea Faa-Hviding was crowned the Norwegian Women’s Tennis National Champion earlier this week, defeating the tournament’s No. 1-seeded player in Astrid Olsen by a 6-1, 6-2 margin at Frogner Park.

Norges Tennisforbund, the national governing body of tennis in Norway, holds an annual tournament in the nation’s capital of Oslo to crown national champions in each division of the sport. The women’s singles tournament featured 32 individuals from representative tennis clubs across Norway, pitted against each other in a single-elimination tournament. Faa-Hviding earned the No. 2 seed, representing her hometown of Stavanger, Norway, and recorded three dominant straight-set victories en route to the women’s singles final against Olsen.

Faa-Hviding graduated from Texas A&M in the spring of 2021 prior to the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships in May. During her tenure with the Aggie women’s tennis program, she amassed an overall career singles record of 71-40, including a team-best record of 21-5 in her junior year during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. Over the course of her four-year career, the Maroon & White appeared in the NCAA Tournament in each season it was played and reached the Sweet 16 twice consecutively in 2019 and 2021.