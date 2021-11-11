Family & Football: The Huffs are hungry for another championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station head football coach Steve Huff is a winner.
He helped build the Cougar program from the ground up and led the school to a state championship in 2017. This season, the Cougars won its first district title since 2017, and the man leading the offense is coach's son Jett.
Jett burst onto the scene as a sophomore and has steadily improved his game. He's broken numerous school records along the way and he's saved his best for his senior season. In 10 games thus far, Huff has thrown for over 2,100 yards and scored 35 touchdowns.
The coach-QB duo has been inseparable over the last few years, and coach knows it'll be weird on the sidelines next year without his son by his side.
However, the Cougars are one of the favorites to win the 5A DI championship this season, and this family wants to ride out this year as long as they can.
College Station kicks off its playoff run at home this Friday against McKinney North.
DCTF's Matt Stepp picked the Cougars to win it all in his 5A DI bracket. He was the only DCTF personality to pick the Cougars. Other selections included Highland Park and Denton Ryan, which also play in the same region as the Cougars.