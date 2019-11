COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In the second installment of our Aggie Athlete Challenge series, KAGS sports reporter Mike Lucas is taking on Texas A&M relief pitcher Bryce Miller.

The goal - put the ball in fair territory.

How'd it go? You can judge for yourself.

Also, Aggie infielder Bryce Blaum may have a career in broadcasting if baseball doesn't work out for him.

Music courtesy: Bensound.com