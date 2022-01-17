Fatheree and Foster named to Football Writers Association Freshman All-America Team

Fatheree and Foster are the Aggies' first freshman All-Americans since 2015 and A&M's first on the offensive front since Luke Joeckel in 2010.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M football was represented by Reuben Fatheree II and Bryce Foster on the 2021 Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-America Team, announced Monday.

The committee awarded six offensive line spots, buoyed by the Texas A&M pair. Fatheree and Foster are the Aggies' first freshman All-Americans since 2015 and A&M's first on the offensive front since Luke Joeckel in 2010.

Fatheree played in 11 games, making nine starts en route to SEC All-Freshman Team honors from the league’s coaches and second team Freshman All-America status from The Athletic. The Richmond, Texas native earned his first career start against Arkansas and received Offensive Top Newcomer and Most Improved Awards at the annual team banquet.

Foster started all 12 games for the Aggies, earning the starting nod at center for the A&M offense. The Katy, Texas native was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by the league’s coaches and Freshman All-America first team by The Athletic. At the team banquet, Foster was named the Top Newcomer on offensive side of the ball.

Texas A&M was one of three schools nationally to land multiple student-athletes on the 2021 version of the FWAA team.

This is the 21st season the FWAA has honored freshman All-Americans.

2021 FWAA FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM

OFFENSE (13)

• QB Seth Henigan, Memphis (6-3, 200, Denton, Texas)

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State (6-3, 218, Inland Empire, Calif.)

• RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (6-2, 238, Fond du Lac, Wis.)

• RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (5-10, 215, Hopewell, Va.)

WR Corey Rucker, Arkansas State (6-0, 203, Bentonia, Miss.)

• WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (6-1, 160, Fresno, Calif.)

• TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-4, 230, Napa, Calif.)

• OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-7, 305, North Oaks, Minn.)

• OL Campbell Barrington, BYU (6-6, 285, Spokane, Wash.)

• OL Connor Colby, Iowa (6-6, 298, Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

• OL Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M (6-8, 320, Richmond, Texas)

• OL Bryce Foster, Texas A&M (6-5, 325, Katy, Texas)

• OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (6-6, 291, Kenova, W. Va.)

DEFENSE (14)

• DL Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State (6-2, 225, Oklahoma City, Okla.)

• DL Maason Smith, LSU (6-6, 292, Houma, La.)

• DL Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (6-2, 245, Everett, Mass.)

DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6-5, 264, Barrington, Ill.)

• LB Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 225, Brentwood, Tenn.)

• LB Eric Gentry, Arizona State (6-6, 200, Philadelphia, Pa.)

LB Cal Haladay, Michigan State (6-1, 235, Elysburg, Pa.)

• LB Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

• DB Calen Bullock, USC (6-3, 180, Pasadena, Calif.)

• DB Denzel Burke, Ohio State (6-1, 192, Scottsdale, Ariz.)

• DB Duce Chestnut, Syracuse (6-0, 195, Camden, N.J.)

• DB Jack Howell, Colorado State (5-11, 195, Chandler, Ariz.)

DB Donte Kent, Central Michigan (5-11, 185, Harrisburg, Pa.)

• DB Andrew Mukuba, Clemson (6-0, 185, Austin, Texas)

SPECIALISTS (5)

• K Cam Little, Arkansas (6-2, 185, Moore, Okla.)

• P Nick Haberer, Washington State (6-5, 224, Queensland, Australia)

KR Brian Battie, USF (5-8, 165, Sarasota, Fla.)

PR Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee (5-8, 174, Clover, S.C.)

AP Rasheen Ali, Marshall (6-0, 201, Cleveland, Ohio)