Fernández García-Poggio Locks in Top-25 Finish

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot 1-under 71 to finish tied for 22nd at the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Monday.
This is the fourth top-25 finish of the sophomore’s career and the first of this season. Fernández García-Poggio’s (76-72-71—219) final-round score tied for the lowest score for an Aggie this season (Brooke Tyree – 10/21).
The Spaniard drilled a clutch eagle on the 263-yard 18th hole, helping her go under par in the final round. She holed eight birdies and parred 33 holes during the invitational. Ellie Szeryk (83-78-83—244) went 28-over and ended the tournament in 48th. The freshman parred 29 holes and sank four birdies this week.
Oklahoma State’s Lianna Bailey shot 14-under 202 and took home the individual title.
Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):
Place
Player
R1
R2
R3
T22
Blanca Fernández García-Poggio
76
72
71
48
Ellie Szeryk
83
78
83
Up Next
The Maroon & White travel to Athens, Georgia, for the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 6-8.