Fernández García-Poggio Leads Aggies on First Day of ICON Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women's golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot 3-under 141 to finish tied for 10th after the first two rounds of the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Monday.



“It was great to be back on the course today,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “We have been looking forward to getting to compete ever since the fall ended, and the team was excited to be out there. Blanca played well today and has put herself in a nice position to have good finish tomorrow. Overall, we need to find more rhythm and that will come as we continue to get more reps.”