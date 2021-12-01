Fields Lands Spot on SEC Volleyball Community Service Team

Fields has led the charge on several community service projects in her time as an Aggie. Most notably, she has used her love and dedication to her sport by serving as a volleyball mentor at Still Creek Christian Academy. Most recently, Fields joined forces with other student-athletes in the REVved up to Read program at a local elementary school.

In addition to community service, she has been a representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for two consecutive years. Fields also served as a peer mentor in the summer of 2021 for the CSTAT First-Year Experience 101 course at Texas A&M. In this role, she served as a resource and leader to a group of first-year student-athletes, by mentoring and helping her peers become acclimated to college while welcoming them into the Aggie family.