Fields Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

The senior captain finished with 43 digs to average 6.14 digs per frame in the final two matches of the season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M libero Allison Fields was tabbed the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies’ defensive efforts in a pair of wins over Missouri, the league office announced Monday.

The award marks the first weekly honor from the SEC given to Fields, and the first for an Aggie since Mallory Talbert earned a Defensive Player of the Week nod in October of 2020.