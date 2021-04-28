Final Spots Remain to Join the Cavalry Host Family Program

The host family program provides these players a home away from home as well as a place for them to relax while they are not on the road or at practice.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Cavalry have been blessed with multiple families open their homes to host these talented NCAA & International soccer stars with just a few final spots for families to join the fun this summer.

Host families play one of the most important roles in the players' time here in the Brazos Valley. Host families become the players family over their 2 months in Bryan / College Station and truly introduce these athletes to the community.

Anyone from young to old, single to married, families with kids or empty nesters can welcome a player into their home. Families are required to provide their own bedroom and bathroom for a player. The host family program provides these players a home away from home as well as a place for them to relax while they are not on the road or at practice.