COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jimbo Fisher wasn't happy with his players focus or performance on the field on Thursday, so he cut practice short by at least half an hour.

“I didn’t like the demeanor which we had,” Fisher said. “We weren’t creating good enough habits and I didn’t think we were executing at the level we need to have.”

No one in particular deserves the majority of the blame. Fisher says everyone played a part in the poor practice.

Fisher holds everyone accountable for the poor practice.

Friday is a scheduled off day for the Aggies, who hit the practice field again on Saturday. Opening night for the team is August 29th when Texas State comes to Kyle Field.