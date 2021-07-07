Five Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five members of the Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Three Aggies earned first team honors, while two more garnered honorable mention accolades.



First team honors recognized student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Student-athletes earning honorable mention accolades achieved a GPA of 3.50 and recorded a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.



2021 CSCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans

Clayton Bobo Logistics, Materials, & Supply Chain Management

Jace Brown Sport Management

Jacob Schababerle (HM) Mechanical Engineering

Elijah Sohn Business Administration

Tony Stewart (HM) Business Administration