Five Aggies Named to 2021 Coaches’ All-SEC Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M was represented by five student-athletes on the 2021 All-SEC Coaches’ Team, announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Aggies on the first team were offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal while running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and punter Nik Constantinou claimed second team nods. The 2021 honor was the second-straight season that saw Green, Spiller and Wydermyer earn all-conference selections from the league’s coaches.