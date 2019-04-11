COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball’s top-returning scorer and rebounder, Savion Flagg, was named to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Second Team, it was announced Monday.
The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
Flagg led the Aggies in 2018-19 with 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and was second on the team in assists at 73. The Alvin, Texas, native closed out the season in dominating fashion as he recorded a career-high 29 points against Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament before posting a double-double against Mississippi State with 21 points and 10 boards.
He garnered SEC Player of the Week honors on Feb. 25 as he tallied 18 points and nine rebounds in the Aggies' victory over Alabama, before helping Texas A&M secure its first win in Fayetteville since 1986 with 22 points and nine rebounds against Arkansas.
Flagg and the Aggies begin the regular season against Northwestern State on Wednesday, November 6 at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena.
For more information on Texas A&M Men's Basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson – South Carolina
Second Team All-SEC
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Austin Wiley – Auburn
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss
Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. – Missouri
Jordan Bowden – Tennessee
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
Aaron Nesmith – Vanderbilt