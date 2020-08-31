x
Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

FNL Week 2 Schedule & Scoreboard

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Week Two of the high school football season in the Brazos Valley
Credit: KAGS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Week Two of the High School football season in the Brazos Valley is here (September 4th) and here's a central place for all your scores and highlights.

4A DII

Navasota
Sealy
Final

Liberty
Madisonville
Final

3A DI

Caldwell
Hempstead
Final

Bellville
#9 Cameron Yoe
Final

Taylor
#6 Rockdale
Final

3A DII

#9 Franklin
Hearne
Final

Westwood
Buffalo
Final

Lexington
Thrall
Final

Anderson-Shiro
Somerville
Final

2A DI

Centerville
Corrigan-Camden
Final

Normangee
Garrison
Groveton HS, Saturday, 6 pm

2A DII

Marlin
Milano
Final

Burton
Runge
Final

Bremond
Axtell
Final

#10 Thorndale
Snook
Final 

1A DII

Waco Parkview
#2 Calvert

