FNL Game of the Week Preview: Normangee at #7 Bremond

This is the third year in a row these two teams have met in Week 1

BREMOND, Texas — The 2020 high school football season is here and the best way to kick off a new year is with a convincing win in Week 1.

"We're been playing them for the third year in a row," Normangee senior quarterback Mason Hardy says. "We're just looking to go 1-0 against them."

The "them" Hardy is referring to is Bremond. The Tigers are on a mission to prove that despite losing star running back JT Anthony, Bremond is still a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A DII.

"We didn't lose anything last year, we still got that fight," Bremond senior lineman Riley Slafka says.

Bremond won the first two games of this series, but last year's 40-28 win was so entertaining, it was an easy choice to be our first "FNL Game of the Week" of the 2020 season.

"Normangee is really good and they have a lot of talent coming back so we're going to have our hands full," Bremond head coach Jeff Kasowski says.

Both teams bring back senior quarterbacks and plenty of talented weapons on the outside, so if you like offensive football, this is the game for you.

"I mean it's hard to explain how bad I want to beat them," Normangee senior defensive lineman Julius Potts says.

We asked both teams how they plan to stop the other, and the answers were virtually the same. Each team said they need to get pressure on the quarterback and shut down the running game.

Easier said than done.