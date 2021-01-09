Friday Night Lights Game of the Week preview: Franklin Vs. Hearne

Hearne is Looking to Beat Franklin for the first time in over a decade

FRANKLIN, Texas — One of the oldest rivalries in the Bravos Valley is back this year. It is so good that it had to feature as our Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

“It’s going to be crazy; the stands are going to be packed, there’s going to be so much energy in here. It’s just going to be an awesome game I feel like,” sophomore outside linebacker, Seth Shamblin said.

Only 13 miles separate Hearne high school from Franklin high school on Highway 79, and the two rivals have played 68 times over the years for bragging rights in Robertson county.

Franklin and Hearne didn’t play their annual Battle of Highway 79 game last year because of the covid-19 pandemic. That extra time off has these two teams itching to renew the rivalry.

"We finna bring it to them," Steven Craft Mitchell, senior defensive tackle, said. "We going to give them what they deserved last year, a whopping."

Both squads picked up wins in week one. The Eagles defeated trinity 36-6 while; the Lions took down Lorena 27-20.

Hearne still holds the overall record over Franklin, recent years have not been kind to the Eagles.

“It was a tough game; I’m not going to lie," Haze Tomascik, senior outside linebacker, said. "There is a tough team, and we get in each other's heads, and we make mental mistakes some time.”

Franklin has won the last 11 meetings between the two schools, making the last time Hearne touched the trophy way back in 2006.

“It’s going to be my last chance playing them, so we got to come home with the win," Jabari Dunn, senior wide receiver, said. "I’m going to give it my all, I just hope my brothers follow me.”