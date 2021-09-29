FNL Game of the Week Preview: Huntsville at A&M Consolidated

The top two dogs in District 10-5A DII are set to go to war Friday night at Tiger Stadium

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — There are certain games you circle on the high school football calendar the second the dates are released.

Huntsville versus A&M Consolidated fits into that category.

When the two meet on the gridiron, there's typically more than just bragging rights on the line.

"It's a rivalry," Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern says. "It's a little unique though because the district champion has come from us the last three, four years."

The Hornets won District 10-5A DII in 2018 and 2020, while the Tigers took the crown in 2019. A&M Consolidated hosts the showdown this Friday night looking to even the series.

"If we go out there and play our game, if we put a licking on them it'll feel real good for us," Consol senior quarterback Brodie Daniel says.

Huntsville defense was feeling really good last year when it sacked the Tigers QB 10 times. Daniel played receiver in that game, but he's now the Tigers QB1 and is best on the move.

"I'm real confident about getting out of the pocket and scrambling," he says. "Don't think I'll have any trouble with that."

Doubting the Hornets defense used to be a death wish, but this young defensive unit is still rounding into form.

"We know our defense carried us the last few years so it's time for the offense to carry the load this year," Huntsville senior quarterback AJ Wilson says.

Wilson will finally have his full compliment of weapons available to him this Friday, which opens up the entire playbook.

"Coach Southern is a great coach and they do a lot of things, throw some tricks in there so we have to be prepared for that," Lee Fedora, A&M Consolidated head coach, says.