FNL Game of the Week Preview: Lorena at Rockdale

The winner of this game also wins the district

ROCKDALE, Texas — Five teams in the Brazos Valley have already clinched district titles and two more can join the party this Friday.

It won't be an easy road to a league championship for Rockdale though, with a 4-1 Lorena squad standing in their way.

"We are more hungry than ever for it," Rockdale senior wide receiver and Sam Houston State commit KeSean Raven says. "We haven't won a district championship since 2016 so we want it more than ever. It's our senior year so we want to go out with a bang."

The district title is finally within reach for Rockdale, but that hasn't been the case all season long.

"If you asked me that at the beginning of the year, absolutely. If you asked me that walking off the field at McGregor, I don't know if my answer would be the same," Rockdale head coach Jacob Campsey says.

Rockdale started the season ranked in the top-10, but fell out of the polls after losing three straight games in December, including its district opener against McGregor.

"A lot of teams understandably could have mailed it in but they showed up, went to work, had a great practice, beat Cameron and it's been all history from there," Campsey says. "They've got on a roll and it's been really fun."

Rockdale is rolling right win. The Tigers have won four district games in a row by an average of 25 points per contest. The current win streak has set them up for something special.

"This is what we've dreamed of since Pee Wee football," senior wide receiver Hagen Land says. "We've always dreamed of district title or state championship. We've always dreamed big for what we wanted."