SOMERVILLE, Texas — The most accurate one word description of the Somerville football program over the last seven years is unstable.

The Yeguas have gone through seven head coaches in as many years, and have only won eight games during that span.

Enter Cal Neatherlin, the latest man to take on the Somerville challenge.

Coach Neatherlin says he's in it for the long run, and his biggest asset is his commitment to the program and the community itself.

KAGS full preview on Somerville's 2019 season airs Monday night (8/12) at 10 pm.