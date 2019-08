COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Cougars have been a mainstay in the Class 5 playoffs since the school opened up earlier this decade.

In 2017, the Cougars won it all. In 2018, College Station fell to the eventual state champions in the Area Round.

With a lot of faces on the roster this year, the Cougars say they're hungry to prove they can keep up the tradition of success, and it starts with a fast-paced offense.