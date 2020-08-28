x
FNL Week 1 Scoreboard

Catch all the scores and highlights from the first Friday Night Lights of 2020 in the Brazos Valley
Credit: KAGS

BRYAN, Texas — Week 1 of the 2020 High School Football season is here and the KAGS crew has you covered with all the scores and highlights from around the region.

4A DII

Wharton
Navasota
Final

Madisonville
Diboll
Saturday, 2pm

3A DI

Snook
Caldwell
Final

Cameron Yoe
Mexia
Final

#7 Rockdale
LaGrange
Final

3A DII

Lorena
#8 Franklin
Final

Brazos High
Anderson-Shiro
Final

Buffalo
Elkhart
Final

West Texas
Lexington
Final

2A DI

Normangee
#7 Bremond
Final

Centerville
New Waverly
Final

Rosebud-Lott
Leon
Final

2A DII

Cushing
Somerville
Final

Burton
Holland
Final

Milano
Valley Mills
Final

1A

#3 Calvert 42
Borden County 62
Final