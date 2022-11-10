Aggie Football: Is Jimbo Fisher on the hot seat?

Breaking down Head Coach Jimbo Fisher's tenure at Texas A&M thus far.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's no secret that the Aggies Head Coach, Jimbo Fisher, is struggling in his fifth year as the team currently sits in last place of the SEC West at 3-6.

It's possible the Aggies could somewhat salvage their season by winning out and making a low-level bowl game, but that is not a feat anyone would be willing to guarantee.

With things not looking great, lets take a look into how Jimbo compares to his predecessor, Kevin Sumlin.

Through Coach Sumlin's first five years at A&M, he led them to a total of 44 wins and 21 losses. He also took the Aggies to five bowl games and won three of them.

Coach Sumlin never lost more than five games in a season with the Aggies.

When the Aggies decided to part ways with Sumlin, they had imagined greener pastures for the future.

Unfortunately, that's not what has happened with Jimbo at the helm.

Jimbo has led the Aggies to a total of 37 wins and 20 losses through his first five seasons. Like Sumlin, he has also brought the Aggies three bowl wins.

These records don't sound like that big of an issue for most teams at the FBS level, but with the consistent top 10 recruiting classes being brought in to A&M, why haven't the Aggies been able to get over the hump?

It could be a multitude of things, such as failure to develop the five-star talent coming in, lack of discipline in the locker room, or even needing a better play-caller.

No one believes that Jimbo will be fired this season, but between the losing streak and continuous off-field issues with players, something is going to have to change.

If the Aggies continue down this path, the ending might not be so different for Jimbo as it was for Sumlin.

One of the main distinctions between the two coaches is how much Jimbo is getting paid by the university.

Last September, Jimbo signed a 10-year, fully guaranteed contract extension worth $95 million.

One of the main reasons no one believes he will be fired at the end of the season is because of that contract and just how much the university would have to cough up for him.

They wouldn't be able to buyout of Jimbo's contract for less than $50 million until 2026.

So after looking at all these numbers between the two coaches we ask: Is Jimbo Fisher on the hot seat?

For all those who make up the 12th man, absolutely.

For those who don't want to lose $85 million, absolutely not.