Early signing day 2023: What players committed to what schools?

Early signing day was jam-packed with headlines, last-minute commitment flips, and more. Check out who landed where.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The early signing period officially kicked off on Wednesday for the college football world, and the Aggies made headlines by flipping a number of players who had previously verbally committed to other programs.

Some big headlines to come from the first day of early signing period include Jaden Platt flipping to Texas A&M from Stanford and Micah Tease choosing the Aggies over Arkansas.

Earlier in the week, QB Marcel Reed and LB Taurean York announced they would be flipping their commitments to A&M over Ole Miss and Baylor respectively.

The players that signed their letters of intent to play at Texas A&M include:

QB Marcel Reed - Nashville, TN

RB Reuben Owens - El Campo, TX

TE Jaden Platt - Haslet, TX

WR Micah Tease - Tulsa, OK

OL Naquil Betrand - Philadelphia, PA

OL Colton Thomasson - Spring Branch, TX

OL TJ Shanahan - Austin, TX

OL Chase Bisontis - Ramsey, NJ

DE Rylan Kennedy - Mansfield, TX

LB Chantz Johnson - College Station, TX

LB Daymion Sanford - Katy, TX

LB Taurean York - Temple, TX

DB Bravion Rogers - La Grange, TX

DB Dalton Brooks - Shiner, TX

DB Jayvon Thomas - Dallas, TX

P Tyler White - Southlake, TX

Additionally, a number of players in the Brazos Valley have also committed to other programs across America after successful fall football campaigns, including College Station making it all the way to the state title game and A&M Consolidated making a deep run in the high school playoffs as well.

The Brazos Valley players that are set to play Division I football in 2023 are: