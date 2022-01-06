Former Aggie coach Kevin Sumlin set to lead Houston Gamblers in the USFL

Kevin Sumlin, who posted a 95-63 record in 13 seasons at Arizona, Texas A&M and Houston, has agreed to become head coach of the Houston Gamblers.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Thursday, the USFL announced its first four head coaches on "The Herd," revealing that two former NFL head coaches, one veteran college coach and a World Bowl champion will lead franchises.

Mike Riley, who boasts 27 years of experience (10 in the NFL and 17 in college) as a head coach, was named the coach of the New Jersey Generals.

Todd Haley, a professional coach for 22 seasons, including three as the Chiefs head coach, will patrol the sidelines for the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Kevin Sumlin, who posted a 95-63 record in 13 seasons at Arizona, Texas A&M and Houston, has agreed to become head coach of the Houston Gamblers.

Bart Andrus, a longtime head coach in NFL Europe and the CFL, will lead the Philadelphia Stars.

"Today is a monumental day for the new USFL as we hit the 100 days to kickoff mark," USFL President of Football Operations Brian Woods said. "To attract Mike Riley and Todd Haley, two former NFL head coaches, Bart Andrus, a former head coach in NFL Europe and CFL, plus an experienced college head coach in Kevin Sumlin, to the USFL, speaks to the quality of the league we're building.

"They all share our belief in high-quality spring football, and we're honored to have them lead their respective teams this year. We can't wait to hit the field!"

The USFL, a new American football league owned by FOX Sports, will play its first games April 16 in one centralized location.

The league plans to announce its remaining four head coaches at a later date.