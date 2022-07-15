Former Aggie great Fred Kerley advances to World Championships semifinals in 100 meter

The Nike professional clocked 9.79 (0.1w) to win heat two to automatically move on.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley advanced to the World Athletics Championships 100m semifinals, Friday night at Hayward Field.

The Nike professional clocked 9.79 (0.1w) to win heat two to automatically move on. The 27-year-old registered the fastest time after seven heats, .10-seconds faster than American teammate Trayvon Bromell.

Kerley’s semifinal race is slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. The top two finishers from the three heats plus the next two fastest times advance to the finals at 9:50 p.m. CT. The speedster is making his first World Championships appearance in the 100m, while having three 4x400m medals and one 400m World Championship medal to his name.

Other Aggie competitors include Will Williams finishing 17th in the men’s long jump qualification round at 25-8.25/7.83 (0.7w).

Day two action continues Saturday beginning with two-time NCAA champion Lamara Distin in the women’s high jump at 1:10 p.m. CT.

The meet will be streamed live in some territories on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Saturday, July 16

1:10 pm - Women's High Jump (Qualification) - Lamara Distin

2:20 pm - Women's 10,000m (Final) - Natosha Rogers

3:20 pm - Men's 400m Hurdles (Heats) - Moitalel Mpoke

8:00 pm - Men's 100m (Semi-Final) – (Fred Kerley)

8:20 pm - Men's Long Jump (Final) – (Will Williams)

9:50 pm - Men's 100m (Final) – (Fred Kerley)

Sunday, July 17

2:00 pm – Women's 400m (Heats) – Charokee Young

8:03 pm - Men's 400m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – (Moitalel Mpoke)

Monday, July 18

7:05 pm – Men's 200m (Heats) – Fred Kerley

Tuesday, July 19

7:15 pm - Women's 400m Hurdles (Heats) – Shamier Little

7:40 pm – Women's High Jump (Final) – (Lamara Distin)

7:05 pm – Men's 200m (Semi-Final) – (Fred Kerley)

9:50 pm - Men's 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Moitalel Mpoke)

Wednesday, July 20

5:20 pm – Women's Javelin (Qualification A) – Maggie Malone

7:20 pm – Men's 800m (Heats) – Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller

8:15 pm - Women's 400m Hurdles (Semi-Final) – Shamier Little

8:45 pm – Women's 400m (Semi-Final) – (Charokee Young)

Thursday, July 21

7:10 pm – Women's 800m (Heats) – Athing Mu

8:20 pm – Men's Triple Jump (Qualification) – Tahar Triki

9:00 pm – Men's 800m (Semi-Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men's 200m (Final) – (Fred Kerley)

Friday, July 22

7:05 pm – Men's Pole Vault (Qualification) – Jacob Wooten

8:05 pm – Men's 4x100m (Heats) – Emmanuel Yeboah

8:20 pm – Women's Javelin (Final) – (Maggie Malone)

8:35 pm – Women's 800m (Semi-Finals) – (Athing Mu)

9:15 pm – Women's 400m (Final) – (Charokee Young)

9:50 pm - Women's 400m Hurdles (Final) – (Shamier Little)

Saturday, July 23

11:50 am – Men's Decathlon (Day 1) – Lindon Victor

2:00 pm – Women's Long Jump (Qualification) – Deborah Acquah

7:10 pm – Women's 4x400m (Heats)

7:40 pm – Men's 4x400m (Heats)

8:00 pm – Men's Triple Jump (Final) – (Tahar Triki)

8:10 pm – Men's 800m (Final) – (Donavan Brazier, Brandon Miller)

9:50 pm – Men's 4x100m (Final) – (Emmanuel Yeboah)

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men's Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

7:25 pm – Men's Pole Vault (Final) – (Jacob Wooten)

7:50 pm – Women's Long Jump (Final) – (Deborah Acquah)

8:35 pm – Women's 800m (Final) – (Athing Mu)

9:35 pm – Men's 4x400m (Final)