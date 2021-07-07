Former Aggie Khris Middleton’s 29 Points Not Enough For Bucks In Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Phoenix Suns in game one of the NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — Former Aggie Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Phoenix Suns 118 to 105 in game one of this year's NBA Finals.

The story heading into the game was former MVP and DOPY Giannis Antetokounmpo returning from his hyperextended knee injury sustained in the last round.

The story of the game however was the virtuoso by Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul in his first-ever finals game. Paul scored 32, to go along with nine assists and four rebounds.

The only player on either team with any finals experience is Suns guard Jae Crowder who played in six games last season for his former team, the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 17 rebounds after missing two games with a knee injury, while Middleton led the Bucks with 29 points while also bringing down seven rebounds and dishing out four assists.

The Bucks will have to play from behind again after dropping Game 1 for the third straight series. The series opener was the first NBA Finals game in Phoenix since Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls won their third straight championship here in Game 6 in 1993. The Suns, who came into the NBA with the Bucks in 1968, made their only other finals appearance in 1976.

So far the 6’7 wing is averaging 23.4 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.