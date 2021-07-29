x
Former Aggie star Athing Mu shines in Olympic debut

Making her Olympic debut, Mu advanced to the 800 meter semifinals by winning her heat in a time of just of 2:01.
TOKYO, Japan — Nearly a dozen Aggie track and field stars are set to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Athing Mu, a 19-year old sensation, got the party started in style on Thursday night. Making her Olympic debut, Mu advanced to the 800 meter semifinals by winning her heat in a time of just of 2:01.

She is trying to become the first American to win the event since 1968. 