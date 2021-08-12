Former Aggie star N'dea Jones selected to represent Team USA in FIBA 3x3 tournament

Jones’ teammates are Blake Dietrick, Jordan Reynolds and Breanna Richardson.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — USA Basketball announced that former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout N’dea Jones was selected to represent Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, taking place in Constanta, Romania, from Aug. 14-15.

Team USA begins play in pool B on Aug. 14 at 9:25 a.m. CT against Canada. Later that day, the Americans play Romania at 11:15 a.m. CT to finish up pool play. The conclusion of the tournament takes place Aug. 15. The full schedule can be seen here.

Jones’ teammates are Blake Dietrick, Jordan Reynolds and Breanna Richardson. All four players are current members of Force 10 3x3, a professional U.S. 3x3 team.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native was selected 23rd overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm this summer. The Aggie is A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42). She helped lead the Maroon & White to their first-ever Southeastern Conference regular season title during the 2020-21 season, and played in three-straight Sweet 16s.