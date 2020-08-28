Vidales Set to Play in Athletes Unlimited Inaugural Season

The inaugural season will begin Saturday, Aug. 29 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Chicago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M softball All-American Tori Vidales is one of 56 of the best players in the world to play for Athletes Unlimited Softball, a new professional softball league.

The inaugural season will begin Saturday, Aug. 29 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Chicago, with all 30 games scheduled to be aired on ESPN or CBS Sports Network.

“I am so excited to get a chance to compete with and against 55 of the best softball players in the world,” Vidales said. “Athletes Unlimited is redefining what it means to be a professional softball player and I am so proud to be a part of it. This level of play is truly unmatched and I can’t wait to see what this season brings!”

Athletes Unlimited is unlike any other professional sports league. Each week players will be drafted onto four teams of 14 by the player captains prior to the start of play. Players move up and down the leaderboard based on their team and individual performance. New rosters are created each week and are drafted by the top four players on the leaderboard. For more information on the scoring system, please click here.

Individual athletes can earn points based on both team wins and individual performance and points can be earned on every play. The player with the most points at the end of the five-week season will be crowned as the individual champion.

An NFCA All-American in 2016 and 2018, Vidales finished her career as the school's record holder in runs (198), RBI (219) and total bases (480). She ranks second all-time in Texas A&M history in home runs (65), third in walks (164) and slugging percentage (.694) and sixth in batting average (.355) and putouts (1200). Vidales is also a member of the Mexican National Team that qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games.