COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A former Texas A&M assistant men's basketball coach was mentioned in a federal investigation into college basketball recruiting.

During court proceedings regarding an FBI investigation, Amir Abdur-Rahim's name was brought up for allegedly meeting with agent Christian Dawkins, former financial advisor Marty Blazer and an undercover member of law enforcement to discuss payments to former A&M player Robert Williams.

During Blazer's testimony in federal court on Thursday, Abdur-Rahim sent a pair of shoes to former A&M forward Robert Williams stuffed with $11,000.

Both Abdur-Rahim & Williams left A&M after the 2017-2018 season.

Abdur-Rahim became an assistant at Georgia, and was just recently hired as the head basketball coach at Kennesaw State. Williams left the Aggies to declare for the NBA Draft. He ended up being selected 27th overall by the Celtics.

The testimony on Thursday is the first time A&M has been mentioned in the FBI's investigation into corruption & illegal payments in college basketball.