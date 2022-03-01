Former A&M standout Stacy Sykora to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

A two-time All-American, Sykora still holds several records at A&M and ranks fourth overall in total kills with 1,586.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two-time All-American and three-time volleyball Olympian Stacy Sykora will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on March 12 at the Extraco Event Center.

“What an honor it is to be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame,” Sykora said. “I still cannot believe it, and to have my name among athletes and coaches of this caliber is absolutely incredible.

“When I think about Texas, I think about my life at Texas A&M, because it was life-changing. Stacy became Stacy. The confidence, love and happiness that my teammates, staff and everyone at Texas A&M gave me is the reason why I am here today. There is no place like Texas A&M and Texas is home to me.”

While at Texas A&M, Sykora lettered in volleyball (1995-98), while also earning letters in track (1996) and basketball (1997). A two-time All-American, Sykora still holds several records at A&M and ranks fourth overall in total kills with 1,586. Additionally, Sykora is one of only nine players with over 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career.

Sykora was a trailblazer in the sport of volleyball, becoming the first to ever play the libero position for the U.S. Women’s National Team. She was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team from 1999 to 2008, making an appearance in three Olympic Games while winning the silver medal with Team USA in 2008. She also played professionally overseas for 12 years in four different countries.