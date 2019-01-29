BRENHAM, Texas — Josh Reynolds was a star at Texas A&M. The receiver caught 164 passes and 30 touchdowns in his three seasons in College Station, but he may not have ended up in Aggieland without the help of current Blinn football coach Ryan Mahon.

Coming out of high school, Reynolds says he didn't have a single Division I offer, so he committed to Tyler Junior College. At the time, Mahon was the offensive coordinator at Tyler JUCO. Mahon says Reynolds blossomed into one of the premiere JUCO wide receivers in the nation in his one year there, and instantly had offers to several high Division I schools.