COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golf All-America Chandler Phillips ’19 picked up his first career victory on the Korn Ferry Tour with his consistent steady play at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, which wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

Phillips tamed the par-72, 7,001-yard Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club course with a 14-under 274. He was the only golfer to post sub-70 scores all four rounds, making up four strokes on the final day to win by two strokes. The Huntsville, Texas, native logged 69-68-69-68 to top runners-up Cody Blick and Peter Knade.

One of the nation’s best collegians during his time in Aggieland, Phillips earned PING All-American recognition on three occasions, including First Team in 2018 and Second Team in 2017 and 2019. He landed All-SEC First Team accolades his last three seasons and All-SEC Second Team as a freshman. He eight tournament titles at A&M, including four in 2017-18.