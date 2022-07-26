Former A&M track stars Mu, Deadmon capture world titles for Team USA

Athing Mu won the women’s 800m title while Bryce Deadmon ran as a member of Team USA’s men’s 4x400m that claimed gold

EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M track & field Olympians Bryce Deadmon and Athing Mu won World Athletics Championships gold medals, Sunday night to wrap up the 10-day meet at Hayward Field.

Mu won the women’s 800m title with a world-leading time of 1:56.30. The victory marked the first time an American woman won the 800m gold, an event that has been contested at the World Athletics Championships since 1983. The 20-year-old remains undefeated outdoors in any round and any distance since September 2019, which includes Tokyo Olympic gold medals in the 800m and 4x400m.

Deadmon ran as a member of Team USA’s men’s 4x400m that claimed gold with a world-leading time of 2:56.17. The Missouri City product clocked a third leg split of 43.82, the second-fastest split on the day only behind American teammate Michael Norman.

Olympian Charokee Young anchored team Jamaica to silver at 3:20.74 in the women’s 4x400m. Making her first career World Championships appearance, the puma professional split 50.13.

Multi-event athlete Lindon Victor placed fifth in the men’s decathlon at 8,474 points. The St. Georges, Grenada, native started day two in eighth place before moving up in the standings after recording top three finishes in the discus and javelin.

Aggies contributed three gold medals to team USA’s 33 medals, which is the most by a country at any World Championships meet.

Texas A&M Track & Field Medalists

Gold

Bryce Deadmon - USA (Men’s 4x400m)

Fred Kerley - USA (Men’s 100m)

Athing Mu - USA (Women’s 800m)

Silver