Former Bryan Viking and Longhorn pitcher Kolby Kubichek drafted by the Mets in the 18th round

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder product and Texas Tech pitcher Hunter Dobbins heard his name called in the 8th round of the MLB Draft when the Red Sox selected the right-hander.



Guess what, the Brazos Valley wasn't done. On day three, former Bryan standout and Texas pitcher Kolby Kubicheck was drafted by the Mets in the 18th round.



In just over 50 innings of work for the Longhorns this season, Kubicheck had over 40 strikeouts to go with a 3.86 ERA and a 5-3 record.