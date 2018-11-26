Former Texas Longhorns football coach Mack Brown is reportedly putting on his head coaching hat again and will be rocking Carolina blue and white for the second time in his career.

According to a report Monday morning, Brown, who coached the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for a decade before making his way to the University of Texas in Austin, has been in talks with UNC to replace Larry Fedora after he was fired on Sunday. But now -- 247Sports reports that the decision is official and sources confirm that Brown has already started work on assembling his coaching staff.

Hook'em.com reports that after a 16-year reign at the University of Texas, which included two Big 12 titles and a 2005 National Championship, the 67-year-old has been working as an ESPN analyst.

According to USA Today, Brown would definitely have some work to do with getting the Tar Heels back to good standing in the national football rankings, but it wouldn't be something he hasn't conquered before.

"He went 1-10 in his first two seasons in Chapel Hill before turning the program into one of the best in the ACC. The Tar Heels won 10 games in each of his final two seasons," USA Today reported.

“He's a mentor. I love Coach Brown. He gave me an opportunity as a young Division III restricted-earnings coach to come be an assistant, not having known who I was," said Texas Head Coach Tom Herman. "He's been extremely instrumental in terms of providing a great sounding board for me, not just on head coaching things but on being the head coach at Texas and the challenges that that presents. If Coach chooses to get back into coaching, I think he will do a great job, and whoever gets him will be lucky to have him.”

This is a developing story. This page will update as more information becomes available.

