Former Rudder star Hunter Dobbins drafted by Red Sox

The Texas Tech flamethrower was an eighth round pick

BRYAN, Texas — Former Rudder star Hunter Dobbins hasn't pitched in a competitive game in over a year, but that didn't stop the Red Sox from drafting the hard throwing righty.

Dobbins was taken in the eighth round (226th overall) despite suffering a UCL injury prior to the 2021 season that kept him sidelined for Texas Tech's Super Regional run.

Dobbins told KAGS last week his rehab process is on track and he's expected to make a full recovery.

Before getting hurt, Dobbins' fastball was clocking 98 miles per hour on the radar gun.