Former Texas A&M Football Player Opens Up New Coffee Shop in College Station

Floyd Raven played for the Aggies from 2011-2014 but now he's tackling a new adventure: the coffee business

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — You may remember Floyd Raven from his playing days at Texas A&M.

The defensive back played four years with the Aggies from 2011 to 2014 and recorded 83 tackles in his career before taking his talents to the NFL.

Fast forward to 2021 and Raven is ready to tackle his next challenge: the coffee business. Last Shot Xpresso officially opened its doors on Saturday in south College Station.

"We tried to do some online advertising, didn't go great so a lot of word of mouth, Facebook posts, but the turn out today was amazing," Raven says.

Raven also called upon some former Aggie teammates to help him celebrate the grand opening. Recent Super Bowl champion Mike Evans was in attendance, as was former A&M stars Ryan Swope, Tre Carson, Ricky Seals-Jones & Deshazor Everett.

"It meant a lot to me," he says. "I'd go above and beyond for those guys too. It was a blessing"

Last Shot Xpresso offers a variety of drinks and has plenty of food options available.

"It's the best coffee shop in town," he says.