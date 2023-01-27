Video shows former UMHB women's basketball coach cursing repeatedly during huddle

"My coaching intensity to build a consistent championship program did not align with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor," the statement reads. "It was not my finest moment and out of character. My emotions got the best of me due to a player who had just torn her ACL moments prior during practice. I was hurting for that player because of the hard work she had put in to have a successful season. The next day before practice I apologized to the team for my out of character moment and explained why I was upset. This does not excuse my actions, and I apologize to everyone affected. I wish the team the best as they finish out the season. I plan to build another program in the near future."