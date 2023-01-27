Video shows former UMHB women's basketball coach cursing repeatedly during huddle

BELTON, Texas — A video posted to Twitter shows a profanity laced rant by former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball coach Mark Morefield directed at his players during a practice.
The video was posted to social media on Jan. 26 by a former player. It depicts Morefield repeatedly swearing after a player on the team was injured during practice.
Tuesday, Morefield was dismissed from the university for the incident. It came during his eighth season leading the Crusader women's team.
The video can be seen below. Warning: it contains language some may find offensive.
Morefield released a statement to 6 Sports on Thursday:
"My coaching intensity to build a consistent championship program did not align with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor," the statement reads. "It was not my finest moment and out of character. My emotions got the best of me due to a player who had just torn her ACL moments prior during practice. I was hurting for that player because of the hard work she had put in to have a successful season. The next day before practice I apologized to the team for my out of character moment and explained why I was upset. This does not excuse my actions, and I apologize to everyone affected. I wish the team the best as they finish out the season. I plan to build another program in the near future."
The Cru were 13-4 on the season, including 8-2 in American Southwest Conference play, before Morefield was dismissed.
Thursday, the Cru lost 67-61 to East Texas Baptist in their first game after the coaching change.
UMHB did not comment upon confirming the change Tuesday and did not allow interviews with any players or coaches still with the team after Thursday's game.