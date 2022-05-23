Four Aggies named to All-SEC baseball teams

Austin Bost, Dylan Rock and Ryan Targac garnered All-SEC Second Team recognition and Chris Cortez earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman squad.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies had four players earn All-SEC accolades, as voted on by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Austin Bost, Dylan Rock and Ryan Targac garnered All-SEC Second Team recognition and Chris Cortez earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman squad. It was the first All-SEC selection for all four Aggies. Texas A&M’s three selections to the All-SEC First and Second Teams trailed only Tennessee’s five selections.

Bost is batting .365 on the season with 45 runs, 11 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 32 RBI. He ranks seventh in the league in batting average and eighth in on-base percentage (.461).

In league action, Bost finished play with a .385 batting average, 31 runs, seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 19 RBI in 30 games. His .385 batting average in league play ranked second in the SEC and he led the conference with 45 hits and ranked fifth in runs (31) and on-base percentage (.472).

Rock is hitting .337 in 2022, logging 60 runs, 12 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs, 49 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He ranks second in the SEC in on-base percentage (.490), fourth in runs, fifth in walks (.44) and stolen bases, sixth in slugging percentage (.685).

In SEC play, Rock posted a .345 batting average with 42 runs, six doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 34 RBI and five stolen bases. He paced the league with 42 runs in SEC play. Rock was one of only two players to post over a .500 slugging percentage in league action, ranking second with a .503 clip. He also ranked second in slugging percentage (.773), third in walks (31) and RBI, and fourth in home runs.

Targac is swinging .298 on the year with 34 runs, seven doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 52 RBI and nine stolen bases. He ranks 10th in the SEC in RBI.

In league play, the Hallettsville, Texas, product batted .346 with 24 runs, five doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 41 RBI and 10 stolen bases He led the league in RBI in SEC action. Targac posted a .477 on-base percentage in SEC play, which ranked fourth in the conference. He also ranked sixth in slugging percentage (.710).

Cortez owns a 5-3 record with a 4.78 ERA in 22 appearances, including one start. He has 29 strikeouts in 37.2 innings.

The undervalued Aggies finished the regular-season with a 35-17 mark and earned their first SEC Western Division title with a 19-11 league ledger. In 30 SEC games, Texas A&M paced the league in batting average (.290), on-base percentage (.398), runs (233), hits (311), doubles, (59), triples (7) , walks (172) and RBI (221).