Four Aggies Named to NCAA Men’s Tennis Individual Field

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s men’s tennis will be represented by Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib and Valentin Vacherot in the NCAA Singles Championship and Aguilar will partner with Bjorn Thomson in the NCAA Doubles Championship, the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship Committee announced. Habib was named the No. 3 seed in the singles draw while Vacherot earned the No. 4 seed, automatically qualifying each of them as Singles All-Americans for the third time.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 23-28 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17-22. The University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

All matches shall be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

As a team, the eighth-ranked Aggies received its 27th consecutive bid to the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the Bryan-College Station regional. The Aggies were named one of 16 host schools as the No. 8 seed and host first-and second-round action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, May 7-8. The Maroon and White take on New Mexico (8-9) in the NCAA opening round, while No. 24 Oklahoma (10-14) and Denver (16-3) compete in the other first-round contest.