Four-Run Fifth Powers Bombers to Shutout Victory

The Bombers are set to come home for some rest before hitting the road next week to face the Baton Rouge Rougarou.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Bombers took the field Saturday night to finish the weekend series on the road against the Acadiana Cane Cutters where they rallied together to showcase their teamwork and their hunger to win.

The Bombers had lost four of their last five entering tonight’s game, but they found a way to secure a win and continue to keep pace with the top two teams in the TCL.

In the 12th game of the season, the Bombers finally hit their first home run of the summer. The longball, hit by shortstop Bobby Lada, started the scoring for the navy and Vegas gold. Making the most of a 2-1 pitch, Lada knocked the ball well over the left field wall to leadoff the second inning.

Right-handed pitcher Carson Atwood out of the University of Oklahoma started his second game this season for the Bombers. Atwood had a much better outing than his first, pitching four scoreless innings, striking out two batters, and received the win. Dylan Johnson relieved Atwood and was then replaced by Mason Bryant from the University of Texas in the seventh inning, continuing their stretch of scoreless innings from the bullpen.

Bryant struck out the side in his only inning of work. Taylor Pendley pitched a scoreless eighth and the Bombers closer Johnny Cheatwood came in to shut the door and complete the much-needed win in the ninth. Bombers relievers have now recorded 13 ⅔ innings of scoreless relief in the last 3 games.

A four-run fifth inning, captained by center fielder Grayson Tatrow’s two-out, bases-clearing double, summarized the Bombers’ hitting successes, setting the final score at 5-0.

“It ain’t Bomber land,” Bombers pitching coach JM Kelly said. “But we played the Bomber way.”