Four-star WR recruit Winston Watkins Jr. decommits from Texas A&M

IMG Academy's class of 2025 receiver has reopened his recruitment.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggies lose class of 2025 four-star WR commit Winston Watkins Jr. after he announces his decommitment from the University on Friday, Nov. 18.

Coming off of having the No. 1 recruiting class in history, the Aggies have seem to hit a few bumps in the road.

According to 247Sports, Watkins is currently ranked No. 7 for WRs nationally and No. 3 in the state of Florida.

Watkins took to his Twitter page Friday morning to post this:

My recruitment is 100% OPEN! Where should i go ? pic.twitter.com/6hWQZ8tTcy — Winston Watkins Jr. (@winstonwatkins_) November 18, 2022

Winston is the cousin of current Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins.

Although this isn't the best news, the Aggies will still have plenty of time to figure some things out as Watkins was their first commitment in the class of 2025.

