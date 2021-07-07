x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Fourteen Aggies Garner CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors

The Aggies posted a 3.51 team GPA during the spring semester to earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team accolades
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fourteen members of the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Nine Aggies earned first team honors, while five more garnered honorable mention accolades. A&M was recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after an impressive semester in the classroom.

First team honors recognized student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Student-athletes earning honorable mention accolades achieved a GPA of 3.50 and recorded a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.

The Aggies posted a 3.51 team GPA during the spring semester to earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team accolades. Eighteen members of the squad earned a spot on the SEC Winter Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

2021 CSCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans
Charlye Campbell                             Health
Chloe Ceyanes                                  Health
Alyssa Clairmont (HM)                   Kinesiology
Kara Eisenmann                                 Biomedical Engineering
Charlotte Longbottom (HM)        General Studies
Desirae Mangaoang (HM)             Engineering
Taylor Pike                                          English
Kylie Powers                                      Geographic Information Science & Cartography
Jing Wen Quah                                  Biomedical Science
Chloe Stepanek                                Biomedical Science
Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (HM)         Biomedical Science
Caroline Theil                                     Health
Camryn Toney                                   Kinesiology
Haley Yelle (HM) Urban, Community & Regional Planning