Fourteen Aggies Garner CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fourteen members of the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Nine Aggies earned first team honors, while five more garnered honorable mention accolades. A&M was recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after an impressive semester in the classroom.



First team honors recognized student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Student-athletes earning honorable mention accolades achieved a GPA of 3.50 and recorded a "B" time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.



The Aggies posted a 3.51 team GPA during the spring semester to earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team accolades. Eighteen members of the squad earned a spot on the SEC Winter Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher.



2021 CSCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans

Charlye Campbell Health

Chloe Ceyanes Health

Alyssa Clairmont (HM) Kinesiology

Kara Eisenmann Biomedical Engineering

Charlotte Longbottom (HM) General Studies

Desirae Mangaoang (HM) Engineering

Taylor Pike English

Kylie Powers Geographic Information Science & Cartography

Jing Wen Quah Biomedical Science

Chloe Stepanek Biomedical Science

Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (HM) Biomedical Science

Caroline Theil Health

Camryn Toney Kinesiology

Haley Yelle (HM) Urban, Community & Regional Planning