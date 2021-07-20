Fox Retained as Director of Video and Analytics

Fox enters his third season on the staff as the Aggies embark on the 2022 campaign. He spent his first two years as Director of Player Personnel & Video Coordinator

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Will Fox will remain on the Texas A&M baseball staff as the Director of Video and Analytics, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday.

“I have known Will for several years, as he played at TCU for a brief time as a member of a College World Series team,” Schlossnagle said. “He is an outstanding, bright, innovative young man that brings tremendous value to our program and have a big role in not just the development of our players through video, but also in scouting opponents and helping to put together game plans. I’m excited to retain Will and his beautiful family here in Aggieland.”

Fox enters his third season on the staff as the Aggies embark on the 2022 campaign. He spent his first two years as Director of Player Personnel and Video Coordinator.