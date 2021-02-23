Franklin Basketball Rallying Behind Student Battling Brain Cancer

FRANKLIN, Texas — The Franklin boys basketball team is one win away from its first appearance in the 3A Regional Quarterfinals since 2017 and this year, the team is playing for something that's bigger than basketball.
"Bree goes to our school so she's family," senior forward Seth Spiller says. "Even though she doesn't play sports, she does everything like the rest of us. She's family and we want to support her show her we care."
Bree Harvey is a junior at Franklin High School. According to a GoFundMe page that's set up to raise money for medical bills, Bree had successful surgery to remove a brain tumor in November.
When head coach Jake Russ found out about, he knew his team needed to do something to help out.
"I asked the team what they wanted to do, how to support her, and I heard they were selling t-shirts so I bought them for the team and we wear them to support her," coach Russ says.
Team Bree is now a battle cry for the Lions. Franklin is 17-1 on the season.
"It kind of gives you extra motivation because you're playing for something bigger than basketball," Hayden Helton, a junior guard, says.
Elkhart, a district opponent, heard about Bree's struggles and decided to lend a helping hand. The school raised $1,500 for Bree at their game earlier this season.
"Knowing someone that close is going through that, it hurts, it hits home," juniro guard Malcolm Murphy says.
The Lions are back in action Wednesday night when Franklin travels to Waco to take on West High School in the Area Round. The Lions will once again be wearing their Team Bree warm up shirts before the game.