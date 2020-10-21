FNL Game of the Week Preview: Buffalo at (7) Franklin

The District 13 3A DII Title is on the line Friday night

FRANKLIN, Texas — The number one goal for every high school football team in the the country each season is to win a State Championship.

In Texas, there are no easy routes to Arlington but winning a District Championship puts a team on the most direct path to playoff success.

"We're on our home turf, we're playing for a district championship and they think they're going to come in here and beat us," Franklin senior defensive back Nick Hrncir says. "We have to be there to stop them."

Buffalo is a perfect 7-0 on the season. Franklin lost its first two games of the year, but has rattled off five straight wins by an average of 35 points.

"They have the ability to score at any snap," Buffalo head coach Brandon Houston says. "We have to stress assignment football, gap responsibility & don't give up the big play."

The Bison also have a dangerous offense. Senior quarterback Brett Hoffman leads the team in both passing and rushing, and he's the best player the Lions have faced all season.

"The way he throws the ball plus he runs it great," Franklin senior linebacker Seth Spiller says. "We're going to have to contain him in the box, not let him get outside and put some pressure on him."

In a game that features two dynamic offense, the winner could be determined by which defense can steal a possession or two.

"Whether it's creating turnovers or creating situations in special teams so maybe we limit their possession to seven or eight while keeping a high number for ourselves," coach Houston says.