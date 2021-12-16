Franklin completes the "164 Redemption Tour" by winning a state title

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's done! The Franklin football team has completed its "164 Redemption Tour" in style by taking down Gunter 49-35 and claiming the Class 3A Div. II state championship.



It didn't come easy. The Lions and Tigers went back and forth for much of the game. Franklin led 21-20 at halftime.



The fourth quarter though belonged to Franklin, and more specifically Malcolm Murphy. The speedy running back broke free for two long touchdown runs and even added two interceptions.



In the victory, the Lions set a 3A state championship game record with 523 yards. Murphy finished with 280 by himself, which is only 18 yards shy of the 3A title game record.



The Franklin Lions have captured the first state championship in program history.