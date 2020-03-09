x
Franklin/Hearne Game Cancelled After Positive Covid-19 Tests

KAGS Week 2 FNL Game of the Week has been cancelled and will not be made up
FRANKLIN, Texas — Several Franklin Lion football players tested positive for Covid-19, and the team's game against Hearne on Friday has been cancelled as a result.

Franklin ISD released a message about the cancellation on social media, and KAGS confirmed the news with both Franklin head coach Mark Fannin and Hearne head coach Ricky Sargent.

Coach Fannin says the Lions should be ready to play again in Week 3, while coach Sargent says his team is still looking for a new Week 2 opponent.

This is the second time a Brazos Valley team has had to cancel a game due to Covid-19. Iola cancelled its first two games of the season after an outbreak on campus.

