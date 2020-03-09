Franklin/Hearne Game Cancelled After Positive Covid-19 Tests

KAGS Week 2 FNL Game of the Week has been cancelled and will not be made up

FRANKLIN, Texas — Several Franklin Lion football players tested positive for Covid-19, and the team's game against Hearne on Friday has been cancelled as a result.

Franklin ISD released a message about the cancellation on social media, and KAGS confirmed the news with both Franklin head coach Mark Fannin and Hearne head coach Ricky Sargent.

Just talked to @FranklinISD HC Mark Fannin.



Coach Fannin says the Lions should be ready to play again in Week 3, while coach Sargent says his team is still looking for a new Week 2 opponent.